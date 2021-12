(WHNT) — The University of North Alabama’s (UNA) women’s basketball team will not participate in the Saint Joseph’s Hawk Classic after the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the university, the four-team event was canceled because of “COVID-19 protocols involving one of the Lions’ opponents.”

UNA is looking for opponents for replacement games this week.

The Lions will open ASUN Conference play at Lipscomb on January 5, 2022.