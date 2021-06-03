Saban hosts annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabamians are used to seeing Nick Saban dominate on the football field but what about the golf course? He put his skills to the test once again at his annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament.

Coach had to make up for last year’s event being canceled due to COVID-19. On his first tee shot of the day he hit the cup and wound up sinking the birdie putt.

Saban took questions at the 15th annual event.

“We’re giving every player the option whether he wants to do it or not. We’ve had a pretty good response. We’ve had some really good educational meetings for the players so they can make a good, intelligent decision about what they want to do and not do. So we’re pretty much back to normal.” Saban said when asked about how close to normal everything feels around the Tide program. “Anything we do that gets us back to normal makes us really really happy and this is an event that we really look forward to and really missed last year so it’s great to be back here this year.”

Alabama football is set to play their first game of the 2021 season on September 4 against the Miami Hurricanes.