DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – We had a crowded leaderboard as we entered championship Saturday at the 57th Daikin Spirit of America, including two local guys — Muscle Shoals native Hunter Battles and Russellville native Eric Boutwell. And as the saying goes: it’s not over until it’s over, and this year’s champ made a push late to take home the title.

Evansville, Indiana native and former Lipscomb golfer Ryan Terry entered the day sitting at +1 but he wasn’t going to let that bring him down. Terry started to surge, tied for the lead after the front nine. He continued to be red hot, hitting four more birdies on the back nine, shooting a remarkable 64 on the day to enter the clubhouse as the leader at -6 overall.

Terry would have to wait through a two-hour rain delay than wait for two more groups to finish but it all worked out. After over a decade of playing in this tournament and finishing in third a year ago, Ryan Terry is the 2023 Daikin Spirit of America winner, a moment that was really worth the wait.

“Any time that you’re not in the last group, you’ve got a little bit of a wait if you post a score or in the lead but waiting about two hours with the rain delay and the leaders having a few holes left was definitely a little bit more of a sweat than I would have liked but it’s also a good position to be in where I felt like I had posted a number and the other guys had to go chase. They were going to have to play some good golf to catch it so it feels good for sure. Just the family and friends that I’ve met down here, the Shelton’ and just a lot of really nice members have made it feel like a second home here so it’s definitely an event that I’ve wanted to do well in for a while.

“This is an event that I’ve always wanted to win. I started college in 2010 and I think I might have played every year since then. The first couple of years I stayed with a family, the Sheltons over on 16 and it was always just a fun event to come down, stay with them, play with some buddies on the college team. I had gotten off to a good start, I was -4 through 12 at that point and I was able to see that I was only down 1 back of the lead and so after the initial rain delay I was only 1 back and could kind of start fresh and hopefully make three or four birdies coming in and that’s what I was able to do,” Terry said.

Battles was Saturday’s runner-up, and the only golfer to finish under par every day of the tournament. And although he’s disappointed he didn’t take home the trophy, he’s pleased to have played well right down the road from his hometown and to play alongside his longtime friend in Boutwell.

“Me and Eric shared an experience like this about a month ago at his home course’s invitational and he beat the brakes off of me so it was nice to kind of come in here and clip him a little bit, but at the same time, we always enjoy being around each other, he’s a phenomenal player. It’s nice to have a good finish here, it stings not winning but we had a blast today and I learned some things that are invaluable to me because there’s nothing like being under the gun,” Battles said.

Terry lives in Nashville now and said he’s already looking forward to returning to the Burningtree Country Club next year.