Ryan Tannehill throws 3 TDs as Titans hold off Colts 25-16

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with defensive back Matthias Farley (21) in the final moments of the fourth quarter during the Titans 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South.

The road team had won the previous five games in this divisional rivalry.

The Titans (2-1) are the defending AFC South champs with a healthy Derrick Henry. The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ran for 113 yards as he topped the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight divisional game. The Colts (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2011.

Carson Wentz started despite sprained ankles. He never ran and threw for 194 yards.

