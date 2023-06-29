DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Last year we saw a local guy, Hartselle alum Sam Murphy, win the Daikin Spirit of America. Now we’re one round closer to possibly seeing another North Alabama native lift that trophy.

Russellville native Eric Boutwell currently sits atop the 2023 Daikin Spirit of America leaderboard. The rising junior at Montevallo shot a 66 on Thursday to sit at -6 overall.

This is Boutwell’s fourth time making the trip to Burningtree Country Club and he said his familiarity with the people ad the course has helped his play thus far. And although there’s still a lot of golf left, he said he’s excited to be where he’s currently at.

“I made it through the front nine which is I think three to four shots tougher and I got through there pretty clean, just made one bogey and two birdies and then I knew that once I got to the back I could really make some birdies and kind of make a run for it,” Boutwell said. ” You have to play smart and of let it come to you out here, if you get too aggressive it can bite you really quick. It’s always nice to be close to home, you don’t have to stay in a hotel, I get to go back and sleep in my own bed every night. It’s always nice to play good around home, all of the familiar faces and everything but the competition is always great out here, I always love to play in this tournament.”

Round three tees off on Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the Burningtree Country Club.