OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Russellville Golden Tigers won their second straight state title Thursday!

The 5A championship series was decided in a winner-take-all game three with the Golden Tigers overcoming the Holtville Bulldogs, 12-2. The game was a run-rule win in six innings.

Wednesday’s win marks the team’s fifth overall state championship win.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the Russellville school system said, “what an amazing accomplishment! We are so proud of this team! #ItsGreatToBeAGoldenTiger.”