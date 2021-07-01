Round one of the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic gets underway

DECATUR, Ala. – After a one year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic returns. Some of the best amateur golfers in country made their way to Burningtree Country Club in Decatur to compete in the annual event.

A handful of local guys found success early on including 18-year old Ryley Heath. The former Hartselle grad was dialed in at his home course, shooting a 69 in his first round. Heath was the leader for some time, but finished the round tied for fourth.

Decatur native Sam Murphy is the current leader -5, while his brother Mac is tied for 39th. Other local golfers include Matt Gourgeot who won the event in 2016, and Bryan Askew who along with Gourgeot is tied for 11th.

Round two begins bright and early on Thursday. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, July 3.