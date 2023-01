DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The 2023 DeKalb County Basketball Tournament got underway on Monday with some first round matchups.

Here’s the results from Monday’s games:

Geraldine boys 98, Valley Head 76

Plainview girls 71, Crossville 16

Plainview boys 105, Ider 37

The tournament continues with the first round on Tuesday, January 17.