QUITO, Ecuador – Rogersville native Conner Godsey put on an incredible come from behind performance in the final round of the Banco del Pacífico Open on Sunday and is leaving Ecuador with a win.

The former Lauderdale County and UNA golf standout shot a 65 in the final round finishing 7-under on the day and 17-under for the tournament. Godset entered the day trailing by six and tied for ninth.

This victory marks his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win.