HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Rogersville native Conner Godsey has been all of the world to play the sport that he loves, but there really is no place like home.

The former Lauderdale County standout is part of the Korn Ferry Tour and is playing in the Huntsville Championship, the tour’s stop in North Alabama.

“I love to represent where I came from I know I have a lot of support from people up here and I just want to make them proud,” Godsey said. “It’s always good to come home and it’s awesome up here at The Ledges too. It’s awesome to come home and see my parents and friends and family and have some people come out and support so I’ve been looking forward to the week for a while.”

News 19 will continue to bring you coverage of the Huntsville Championship all weekend long; round three starts early Saturday morning at The Ledges.