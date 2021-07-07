Rogers grad Daniel Garrett takes over at program’s head football coach

FLORENCE, Ala. – Daniel Garrett wore the Rogers school colors, the Pirate helmet, and remembers the final time he walked off of the field as a player. A former defensive end for the navy and white, Garrett graduated in 2009. After a few stints as an assistant, and one year as the head coach at Collinsville, Garrett will make his way back home.

“It’s still not really hit me,” said Garrett. “You know like I woke up this morning and I’m like man I’m the head coach at Rogers High School.”

Rogers hired Garrett as its head football coach Tuesday morning, and with that, a new era of Pirate football begins.

“You know last night we got up here to meet with the coaches and we kind of walked out and looked at the game field and I walked out there and memories just start flooding into your mind about last time I was up here and this stuff and it’s just a surreal moment,” said Garrett. “This is a happy story for me in my life but I hope that the community understands that I’m here for them I’m here for these kids, I want to help these kids turn into elite young men.”

Garrett went 6-4 in his lone season as the head coach of Collinsville. He will make his head coaching debut with Rogers on August 19, when the Pirates play host to East Limestone.

