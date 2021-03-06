Rogers girls, Lee boys win state titles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two more Tennessee Valley basketball teams are bringing the Blue Map back home.

In the 4A Girls Championship, the Rogers Lady Pirates beat Anniston 48-37 to win their second state title in three years. Erin Brown (13) and Madie Krieger (14) combined for 27 points in the win.

In the Boys 5A Championship, the Lee Generals downed Ramsay 47-29 for their first state title since 2010. Dexter Smith and Jacari Lane combined for 25 points in the victory.

In the 5A Girls Championship, the Mae Jemison Girls fell to Carver-Birmingham 78-69. Saniah Parker put up a game high 35 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.