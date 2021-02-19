Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2021 schedule

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released their schedule for the 2021 season.

The Trash Pandas will play their first games on the road in Chattanooga beginning May 4. The team’s home opener at Toyota Field in Madison will be May 11 against the Tennessee Smokies.

Ticket information can be found on the Trash Pandas website.

May 4-9 – Chattanooga Lookouts (Away)

May 11-16 – Tennessee Smokies (Home)

May 18-23 – Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Away)

May 25-30 – Birmingham Barons (Home)

June 1-6 – Chattanooga Lookouts (Home)

June 8-13 – Tennessee Smokies (Away)

June 15-20 – Biloxi Shuckers (Home)

June 22-27 – Chattanooga Lookouts (Away)

June 29-July 4 – Tennessee Smokies (Away)

July 6-11 – Montgomery Biscuits (Home)

July 13-18 – Birmingham Barons (Away)

July 20-25 – Tennessee Smokies (Home)

July 27-Aug.1 – Birmingham Barons (Home)

Aug. 3-8 – Chattanooga Lookouts – (Away)

Aug. 10-15 – Tennessee Smokies – (Away)

Aug. 17-22 – Chattanooga Lookouts (Home)

Aug. 24-29 – Biloxi Shuckers (Away)

Aug. 31-Sept. 5 – Tennessee Smokies (Home)

Sept. 7-12 – Birmingham Barons (Away)

Sept. 14-19 – Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Home)

This is the first season for the Trash Pandas in Madison. Last year was supposed to be their first, but the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has spent the year holding several other events at Toyota Field, including movie nights, fireworks shows and a Christmas lights drive-through.