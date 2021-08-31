Rocket City Trash Pandas postpone games due to positive COVID-19 test on Smokies

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas postponed their series with the Tennessee Smokies due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Smokies organization.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s games (August 31 – September 1) have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing throughout the team and staff.

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” the Trash Pandas said in a statement.

The schedule for the remainder of the Trash Pandas vs. Smokies series will be announced at a later date.

Tickets from August 31 – September 1 can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability.

Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office located at Toyota Field. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information.