The Rocket City Trash Pandas picked up their first win in team history.

The team was down 7-0 at one point in the game, then the Trash Pandas scored 10 unanswered beating Chattanooga 10-7.

Ray Patrick Didder hit a three-run triple to put them ahead.

The two teams will be back in action on Friday