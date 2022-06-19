MADISON, Ala. – With a 7-2 comeback win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas clinched the Southern League’s first half North Division title and are headed to the postseason for the first time in team history.

The Trash Pandas are now 39-24 on the season, 15 games above .500 for the first time in franchise history.

Sunday’s game was tied at 1 until the 7th inning when Bryce Teodosio hit a rare inside-the-park home run to take the 2-1 lead. The Trash Pandas then scored five runs in the 8th on their way to making team history.

The Trash Pandas started the year 3-0 and never fell more than three games out of first place during the first half. The Southern League playoffs are set to begin in late September following the regular season.

The Trash Pandas will be back in action for a six-game series at the Birmingham Barons starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.