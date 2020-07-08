Rocket City Trash Pandas announce ticket policies for canceled 2020 season

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced policies for fans holding tickets to any of the club’s scheduled home games at Toyota Field.

All the games were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and cancellation of the 2020 MiLB season.

Ticket Policies –

Full Season Ticket Holders: Trash Pandas 2020 Full Season Ticket Holders are considered paid-in-full for their 2021 Season Tickets and will receive a $5.00 per game credit to be used for food, beverage, or merchandise next season. Full Season Ticket Holders retain their current seats for the 2021 season. The additional $5 credit will be uploaded to each individual ticket and can be used for food, beverage, or merchandise in the Junkyard Team Store for that specific gameday ($5 per ticket per game will expire after that game). Season Ticket Holders who have additional questions, or who wish to discuss their ticket options further, should contact the Trash Pandas Ticket Office directly via phone at (256) 325-1403 or email at seasontickets@trashpandasbaseball.com .

Mini-Plan Holders: Trash Pandas 2020 Mini-Plan Holders are considered paid-in-full for a 23-game Mini-Plan for the 2021 season and will receive a $5.00 per game credit to be used for food, beverage, or merchandise next season. Upon release of the 2021 schedule, Mini-Plan Holders will have three different plans from which to choose (Mercury, Gemini, Apollo) and will receive priority seat selection over individual game ticket holders. The additional $5 credit will be uploaded to each individual ticket and can be used for food, beverage, or merchandise in the Junkyard Team Store for that specific gameday ($5 per ticket per game will expire after that game). Mini-Plan Holders who have additional questions, or who wish to discuss their ticket options further, should contact the Trash Pandas Ticket Office directly via phone at (256) 325-1403 or email at ticketoffice@trashpandasbaseball.com .

Groups and Single Game Hospitality: Groups that have purchased tickets, suites or a hospitality space to any Trash Pandas 2020 home game at Toyota Field will be contacted by their Trash Pandas Group Account Executive within ten days to discuss possibilities, including options to reschedule their group for a 2020 non-game day event, or reschedule the group event for a 2021 game. Groups that have made payments toward any 2020 game and choose to reschedule for a 2021 game will receive 100% credit on payments made and receive an additional $5 credit on every individual ticket in the group which can be used for food, beverage, or merchandise in the ballpark for that specific gameday.

Single-Game Purchasers (including Opening Day) Fans who purchased single-game tickets for any Trash Pandas’ 2020 home games at Toyota Field will automatically receive credit in the full amount paid, to be used toward any 2021 regular season home games. Fans who purchased tickets to Opening Day 2020 and do not request a refund are guaranteed tickets for the same seats or better for Opening Day 2021. Single game ticket holders can also opt for a full refund. Fans who purchased single-game tickets for 2020 and prefer to request a refund should contact the Toyota Field Box Office via email at ticketoffice@trashpandasbaseball.com . Please allow 45 days for refunds to process.

Secondary Market Tickets : Tickets purchased from a secondary market reseller cannot be refunded by the Trash Pandas. Fans holding tickets that have been purchased through a secondary ticket reseller must contact that reseller for ticket information.

Information on all Rocket City Trash Pandas ticket policies can be found at www.Trashpandasbaseball.com.