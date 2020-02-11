Rocket City Trash Pandas announce start of single-game ticket sales

The 5,000 lower level seats are now installed at Toyota Field, which opens in April.

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are ready to start selling single-game tickets.

The team announced single-game ticket sales will start at the Toyota Field box office on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. Online sales will start on Monday, March 16.

The team will also be opening The Junkyard Team Store at the same time, with grand opening festivities and inaugural season merchandise for sale.

Some of the festivities include live music, family entertainment, and a chance to experience Toyota Field and sit in your seat.

The store and box office will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Box Seats – $16 in advance, $18 day of game

Reserved Seats – $14 in advance, $16 day of game

General Admission (standing room, Budweiser Berm and Inline Electric Rock Porch) – $8

Standing room with SportsMED Stadium Club access – $25

Children 2 and under are free

During the initial sales, each fan will be limited to 12 single tickets per game.

Anyone interested in more than 12 seats for a single game can call the Trash Pandas Group Sales Department at (256) 325-1549.

Anyone interested in season tickets, 23-game mini-plans, and group outings can call (256) 325-1546 to order or visit the team’s website.

First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. on April 15. The Trash Pandas host the Mississippi Braves.