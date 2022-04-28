MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas blasted off Thursday night with an 11-3 win over the Birmingham Barons.

It’s Rocket City’s fourth win in a row – improving the team’s record to six games over .500 at 12-6 for the first time in franchise history. The Trash Pandas are also the first team in the Southern League to reach 12 wins this season.

Eight of nine Rocket City starters recorded a hit at the plate, while four others recorded multi-hit games. Trey Cabbage led the night with a double, home run, and three RBI.

The Trash Pandas and Barons continue their six-game series on Friday night – an evening that will also include fireworks presented by Calhoun Community College.