HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Growing up, Chase Woods always wanted to play sports with his friends – but was never able to.

“I was born with muscular dystrophy, which means basically I get weaker over time and I’ll continue to get weaker over time. So, I could never keep up with the other kids. I walked until I was actually 15, and I couldn’t really run fast or anything like that so I was actually watching from the sidelines,” Woods, the founder and president of Rocket City Adapted Athletics said.

Once he joined a local wheelchair basketball team when he was 15, he fell in love with the sport and knew that he wanted to give similar kids the same opportunity. That’s why he launched Rocket City Adapted Athletics this summer, a nonprofit that will allow those with a disability to play their favorite sport.

“I felt like I was at home when I got out there on the court. Felt like that’s where I always wanted to be and supposed to be, in a huddle with my teammates and making plays,” Woods said. “That opportunity that I was given, that’s what I want to give back to kids even younger than me when I started.”

His hope is to add more sports and age groups in the future, to grow this into a program where they can travel and compete against other teams. But Woods also hopes to instill life lessons that these kids can take with them, whether they continue their sport or not.

“The ultimate goal of it is to be a part of a team, compete and ultimately live an independent life as somebody with a disability,” Woods said.

Now there are some differences in the strategy for wheelchair basketball players.

“Each player has a different role. Wheelchair basketball is more of a team game than able-body basketball, where we have to work together. I was never really strong enough to shoot it so my job was to set picks and get my guys open for shots and play defense and rebound,” Woods said.

But at the end of the day, it’s all still the same.

“People think that somebody’s pushing you around and you just shoot it and everybody claps even if we miss it, but that’s not what we do. It’s a physical game and it’s a team game, it’s just like every sport, we compete. Instead of us lacing up sneakers, we just strap up in a chair,” Woods added.

As he begins this league, Woods invites athletes of all skill levels as he helps them learn and hopefully fall in love with the game.

“Maybe they lose the ball at first or maybe you can’t even hit the net but then the next practice you hit the net, then the next practice you hit the rim, then the next practice you get to see them hit their first shot and it’s just great to see them come in and keep working on it and their hard work pays off. They can make shots and dribble and pass just like everybody else,” Woods said.

You can check out Rocket City Adapted Athletics on Facebook for more information about the league.