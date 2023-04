FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — After some legendary years in charge of the Plainview boys basketball program, Robi Coker is moving on to a new opportunity.

Coker has been approved as the new Fort Payne boys basketball head coach.

Coker spent 10 years at Plainview where he helped lead the Bears to four of the last six Class 3A state titles, including their second straight state championship in 2023.

Now, Coker will take over the Wildcats’ program, a team that went 10-19 in 2022-2023.