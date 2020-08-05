Robert Everett prepping for first season as JPII head football coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – High school football teams all over the state are dealing with new rules and restrictions due to COVID-19 and everyone is working with a shortened off season, but the JPII Falcons are also adjusting to a new head coach this season.

Robert Everett is taking over the Falcons’ program after former head coach David Lloyd left to coach at Randolph.

Everett has been in the football coaching game since 2004 and has experience at the high school, college and professional levels.

Everett says he’s taking over a great program that’s used to winning and he’s excited about his first season with the Falcons.

“Getting used to winning is a really good thing to take over and Coach Lloyd did a great job of setting this program up,” Everett said. “When you get used to that it’s easier to kind of chase and get back to knowing what’s at stake and how you wanna be a part of it.”

Senior tight end and defensive end Nicholaus Stokes says he’s very thankful to be able to play his senior season.

“It’s been difficult but there’s always challenges and you’ve gotta face them,” Stokes said. “Working hard just makes us strong. Other people aren’t doing what we’re doing, so we’re ready to play the season. We want to play we really want to play.”

JPII is set to open the season on the road against Jacksonville on August 21.