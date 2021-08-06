Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia Day Two: Boaz, Albertville, Guntersville, Arab

MARSHALL COUNTY – Episode two of Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia featured four teams from Marshall County.

In this edition, we preview the Boaz Pirates, Albertville Aggies, Guntersville Wildcats, and Arab Knights.

Stop One

Boaz Pirates

2020 record: 5-6

Head Coach: Jeremy Sullivan

L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium is under construction to put in brand new turf. The team that calls the field home, led by head coach Jeremy Sullivan made the playoffs the last three seasons and looks to do some building off that going forward.

“We lost about two guys on offense we got about five back on defense,” said Sullivan. “We added some new coaches we hired Brad Waldrop who was at Geraldine previously as a head coach and Dusty Darnell who I played with a JSU who was the head coach at Crossville so we’ve got a pretty experienced staff.”

Stop Two

Albertville Aggies

2020 record: 2-8

Head Coach: Chip English

Albertville went 2-8 in 2020 in its first season in 7A. Their new head coach, Chip English, knows a thing or two about taking over a program following a losing season and turning it around. At Grissom, English took a team that hadn’t been to the postseason in 16 years and helped to end that drought. The Aggies have been there in recent years, but haven’t won a playoff game since 2002. English hopes to be the guy to turn the program into a contender for years and years to come, and his players say he’s bringing the energy. He explains how.

“Well you come to work every day ready to work and that’s the biggest thing,” said English. “We carry great importance in preparation and we’re going to try to be prepared whether it’s at practice, for a team meeting or whether it’s for the games in the fall so we have an attitude of work and that’s what we’re gonna do around here.”

Stop Three

Guntersville Wildcats

2020 record: 10-1

Head Coach: Lance Reese

Last year, Guntersville put up 542 points which set a single season program record. In 2021, the Wildcats return seven starters on the offensive side of the ball, including the three-headed monster of Cooper Davidson, Cole McCarty, and Logan Pate. Head coach Lance Reese will get to see what his team is made of right off the bat. The Wildcats kick off the season with defending 4A state champs Handley in Montgomery.

“Yeah we’re excited about the opportunity,” said Reese. “I think everybody, Guntersville players past and present are going to be proud that we got to play in a game like this certainly a showcase so not only these guys but our program as well. We’re gonna be on statewide TV that night so they know what’s coming and what it’s gonna take.”

Stop Four

Arab Knights

2020 record: 5-6

Head Coach: Lee Ozmint

Arab will open the 2021 season on its brand new turf against Albertville, and the team can not wait. The Knights return 20 seniors, where most teams are lucky to have five or ten. That veteran leadership alone makes head coach Lee Ozmint’s job a whole lot easier.

“When I say alright let’s focus let’s dial in let’s get after it, let’s focus on the next play and do things right and do the little things right, they’re gonna do the little things right,” said Ozmint. “Then when somebody else does it wrong, they’re gonna be the first to say hey this is how you do it and it makes your job better.”

Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia airs every weeknight until August 19th. You can watch new episodes on News 19 at 10 p.m.