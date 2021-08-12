Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia Day Six: James Clemens, Bob Jones, Madison Academy

MADISON, Ala. – Episode six of Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia features three teams from Madison.

In this edition, we preview the James Clemens Jets, Bob Jones Patriots, and the Madison Academy Mustangs.

Stop One

James Clemens Jets

2020 record: 8-3

Head Coach: Chad McGehee

Chad McGehee enters his first season as the head coach on County Line. The Jets’ fuel is quarterback Gio Lopez and a talented offense that surrounds him. Defensively, the team looks to bring the intensity and physicality that it has in years past. You better clear the runway because Squadron 10 is looking to take flight into the 2021 football season.

“Success to me as a coach is that we grow these young men into better men,” said McGehee. “Obviously we want to win football games as well and we have goals that are oriented and we want to be competitive in the region and we want to make the playoffs and we want to advance in the playoffs so I think from an on the field perspective that’s success for us.”

James Clemens opens the 2021 season on August 20th against Murphy.

Stop Two

Bob Jones Patriots

2020 record: 3-7

Head Coach: Kelvis White

A season ago the Patriots went 3-7 and missed out on the playoffs. Entering 2021 Rayshawn Hardy will get the start at quarterback for the first time in his career. The Patriots return three three-year starters in the secondary, and Kelvis White hopes that getting a full offseason with this team will get them back to playing that Bob Jones standard of football.

“We won some games and we had some games where we had a chance to win and we just couldn’t finish so that’s been the big thing this year we want to come in and finish some of those close games and again we had an offseason,” said White. “We had a spring and a summer and we are miles ahead today than we were this time last year so we’re excited about the future the guys are working hard and buying into what we’re gonna do so we’re excited about the upcoming season.”

Bob Jones opens the 2021 season on August 27th against Buckhorn.

Stop Three

Madison Academy Mustangs

2020 record: 10-1

Head Coach: Bob Godsey

Last year Madison Academy went 10-1 with a trip to the second round of the playoffs. Star quarterback Avery Seaton has moved on to Alabama A&M where he will begin his college career. However, the Mustangs return nine starters offensively including Kaden Young and Will Stokes. Defensively they return six including a big name in Deuce Spurlock. When Bob Godsey took over in 2019 most of these guys were freshman and sophomores. Now entering year three at M.A. Godsey is really looking forward to seeing what this team is capable of in 2021.

“I’m really just proud of how our guys have matured how they’ve grown up, how they take the initiative now to put in the work and get things done that you hope will help you be successful there are no guarantees and I think we understand that,” said Godsey. “What you don’t see is the hard work behind the scenes and I think our guys have done that, put in the time, the effort and hopefully that will lead to a lot of rewards.”

Madison Academy opens the 2021 season on August 20th against Briarwood.