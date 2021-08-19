Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia Day Eleven: Scottsboro, Madison County

Episode thirteen of Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia featured two more teams.

In this edition, we preview the Scottsboro Wildcats and the Madison County Tigers.

Stop One

Scottsboro Wildcats

2020 record: 2-8

Head Coach: Cris Bell

Last season the Wildcats went 2-8. Players, coaches and fans all hate losing. So what did they do, they brought in the right guy to help turn this program back around. That man, Cris Bell. He saw success at Oak Mountain taking the Eagles to the second round of the playoffs in 2020. So why, after nine seasons at Oak Mountain did Bell ultimately decide that this was the best fit? Sometimes in life, an opportunity is just too good to pass up.

“Just as I looked at things and again to process the opportunity I think Scottsboro is a, I really do believe it’s a sleeping giant,” said Bell. “We’ve got an opportunity to do things the right way, and I really think we have an opportunity to build that programs not only in Alabama but the Southeast.”

The Wildcats open the season on August 20th against North Jackson.

Stop Two

Madison County Tigers

2020 record: 8-3

Head Coach: Matt Putnam

Our second and final stop on this edition of Road Trippin’ is Madison County High School. The spirits are high here after back-to-back trips to the playoffs by the Tigers. Matt Putnam enters his first year as head coach after two years at Sylvania. As far as his expectations go heading into 2021, call it coach speak if you will, but Putnam and the Tigers are taking it one day at a time, one game at a time.

“It’s more a matter of just making sure that we’re doing things the right way all the time because when you get deep in the playoffs and play teams who are used to winning all the time, small mistakes turn into big deals. So we’re trying to clean up some of the little stuff that we’re not doing right so maybe we can their success and go a little farther,” said Putnam.

The Tigers open the season on August 20th against Buckhorn.