Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia Day Eight: Randolph, Lee, JPII

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Episode eight of Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia featured three teams from Huntsville.

In this edition, we preview the Randolph Raiders, Lee Generals, and JPII Falcons.

Stop One

Randolph Raiders

2020 record: 5-6

Head Coach: David Lloyd

The Raiders went 5-6 with a trip a the postseason in David Lloyd’s first season at the helm. In 2021 the team returns nine starters on the offensive side of the ball and eight defensively. The goal, when it’s all said and done is to host a playoff game for the first time ever.



“We’ve never done that in school history,” said Lloyd. “We were fortunate to make the playoffs last year. We want to make a push to be a top two team in our region, host a playoff game hopefully get past the first round, in the second round and play as deep as we can for as long as we can.”

The Raiders open the season on August 20th against Elkmont.

Stop Two

Lee Generals

2020 record: 2-8

Head Coach: Irving McGuire

Over the course of the last three seasons, the Generals have only been able to win five games total, but first-year head coach Irving McGuire hopes to change the culture.

He’s been in the trenches with these guys, lifting weights alongside them in the offseason and he hopes that and many other things this offseason will translate onto the field in 2021.

“It was definitely important for me to get in there with them so they know I’m in the trenches with them that I’m just like a father figure older brother, hey I’m in there in the mix with you I’ll run sprints with you I’m going to lift with you,” said McGuire. “It doesn’t matter if it’s cleaning, squatting, I’m going to get down in there with you and as long as you got my back I got yours.”

It didn’t take players like junior wideout Jordan Bell to buy in to McGuire’s style of coaching and what he brings to the table.

“I had a high expectation for him because I heard a lot about him,” said Bell. “He came in he took charge, he works out with us, more people show up to practice. We don’t have as many absences and stuff like that.”

The Generals open the season on August 20th against Hazel Green.

Stop Three

JPII Falcons

2020 record: 1-9

Head Coach: Joe Ross

JPII struggled in 2020 finishing the season at 1-9. Joe Ross will enter his first year as the team’s head coach, a guy with college experience, and a former JPII assistant who knows this group very well. He’s eager to lead the Falcons into flight in 2021.

“The kids are gonna get the best of me,” said Ross. “We will make sure they are prepared and compete every single day. I’m just very honored to have this opportunity just because I do honestly believe we have a very very special group of players that only deserve the best.”

The Falcons open the season on August 20th against Jacksonville.