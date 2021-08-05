Road Trippin’ with Rocco and Olivia Day One: West Limestone, East Limestone and Athens

Day one of Road Trippin’ with Rocco and Olivia takes us to Limestone County to visit West Limestone, East Limestone and Athens.

The Wildcats finished the 2020 regular season 9-1 but that’s in the past and this year’s group is fired up for what’s to come.

“This team has seen what it takes and they’re excited about their opportunity and their chance to leave their legacy at West Limestone,” said head coach Shelby Davis. “We push them hard we tell them all the time we don’t expect them to be perfect we expect you to try.”

East Limestone went 7-3 in the regular season last year but head coach Jeff Pugh says this year’s team looks a little different, so they’re taking all the practice time they can to get this team ready for the Friday night lights.

“This group just works hard and they’ve bought into our brand of football and that’s what matters,” Pugh said. “We’ve got guys coming in that are not going to have any game experience. You can look good in practice but when they turn the lights on and people are in the stands. Being able to be a competitor whenever it’s game time that’s what you’re not gonna know.”

The Golden Eagles are coming off their first region championship in 20 seasons but they lost a lot of key players from last year’s group; head coach Cody Gross says his team still has a lot of room for improvement before that first kickoff.

“We lost nine starters on offense and seven on defense. We’ve got a lot of guys who are improving and a lot of guys that have played on Monday night but they haven’t played on Friday night and there’s a pretty big difference in that,” Gross said.

The Indians and Golden Eagles are both set to open the 2021 season on Friday, August 20 and West Limestone will kick off on August 26.