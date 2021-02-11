Huntsville-Grissom rivalry highlights Wednesday night area tournament action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A rivalry matchup took center stage as area basketball tournament play continued Wednesday night.
Huntsville’s Massiah Morris hit a shot as time expired to give the Crimson Panthers the 48-47 win over rival Grissom.
Other scores featuring Tennessee Valley teams:
GIRLS
Class 6A
Area 16
Hazel Green 87, Columbia 24
Finals
Madison Academy at Hazel Green, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Class 1A
Area 13
Skyline 64, Valley Head 43. Woodville 74, Cedar Bluff 46
Finals
Woodville at Skyline, Feb. 12, TBA
Area 16
R.A. Hubbard 43, Shoals Christian 25 Covenant Christian 82, Waterloo 24
Finals
Covenant Christian at R.A. Hubbard, Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Area 15
North Sand Mountain 109, Ider 50 Section 77, Pisgah 63
Finals
Section at North Sand Mountain, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Area 13
Westminster Christian 71, Priceville 43
Randolph 70, St. John Paul II Catholic 62 OT
Finals
Randolph at Westminster Christian, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Area 14
DAR 67, New Hope 59
New Hope 74, Madison County 39
Finals
New Hope at DAR, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Area 16
Lee 78, Ardmore 19
Mae Jemison 63, East Limestone 43
Finals
Mae Jemison at Lee, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Area 14
Hartselle 70, Decatur 49 Muscle Shoals 60, Cullman 50
Finals
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Hazel Green 66, Columbia 36 Madison Academy 51, Athens 40
Finals
Madison Academy at Hazel Green, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Class 7A
Area 7
Huntsville 48, Grissom 47 Sparkman 61, Albertville 60
Finals
Sparkman at Huntsville, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Area 8
Florence 61, Bob Jones 59 James Clemens 71, Austin 68
Finals
Florence at James Clemens, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.