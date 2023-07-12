CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After back-to-back winless seasons in 2021 and 2022- the Crossville Lions reportedly won’t field a varsity football team in 2023.

According to the Sand Mountain Reporter, Crossville won’t be able to field a varsity team because of a lack of players in grades 10-12.

Despite the lack of older players, the newspaper said the Lions will have junior varsity and junior high teams this upcoming season.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make … it was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve made as an administrator here at Crossville High School,” Jon Peppers, the school’s principal and athletic director, told the Sand Mountain Reporter.

“We’ve lost a lot of kids to neighboring schools,” Peppers said. “This idea that we weren’t going to have a varsity has been planted in some of our community for four, five, six years. Most of it has been planted by people outside the community, and it was only to encourage some of our younger athletes to leave,” Peppers added.

Chris Williams is Crossville’s new head coach, and the report says he knew the Lions might not have a varsity team this season when he accepted the job.

The teams who were scheduled to play the Lions will receive a forfeit victory if they don’t find an opponent to replace Crossville on their schedules.