Regional basketball tournament results as of Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The State Championships are getting closer and almost all of the teams have been decided. Here are the results from the week of February 22.

AHSAA Regional Championships

Southwest Regional Finals at Garrett Coliseum

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 4A

Girls’ Championship

Jackson (29-2) 46, Vigor (18-9) 41 – Jackson in SW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Vigor (12-14) 59, Holt (12-9) 55 – Vigor is SW State Qualifier



Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 5A

Girls’ Championship

Marbury (18-4) 75, UMS-Wright (21-14) 68 – Marbury is SW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Sipsey Valley (22-7) 40, LeFlore (11-8) 24 – Sipsey Valley is SW State Qualifier



Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 3A

Girls’ Championship

T.R. Miller (15-2) 56, Hillcrest – Evergreen (13-6) 53 (2 OT) – T.R. Miller is SW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Cottage Hill Christian (26-1) 63, Southside-Selma (8-9) 34 – Cottage Hill Christian is SW State Qualifier



Thursday, Feb. 25

Class 6A

Girls’ Championship

Carver-Montgomery (15-4) 66, Eufaula (26-5) 62 – Carver-Montgomery is SW State Qualifier



Boys’ Championship

Eufaula (27-5) 69, Carver-Montgomery (13-4) 67 – – Eufaula is SE State Qualifier

Class 1A

Girls’ Championship

Linden (8-3) 49, A.L. Johnson (10-4) 47 – Linden is SW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Autaugaville (29-0) 63, Keith (7-0) 47 – Autaugaville (29-0) is SW State Qualifier

Southeast Regional Finals at Garrett Coliseum

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 4A

Girls’ Championship

Geneva (20-7) 54, Saint James (19-8) 43 – Geneva in SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

B.T. Washington ((18-4) 71, Geneva (18-8) 50 – B.T. Washington in SE State Qualifier

Class 5A

Girls’ Championship

Charles Henderson (18-2) 46, Carroll, Ozark (15-11) 24 – Charles Henderson in SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Sylacauga (22-3) 70, Greenville (20-9) 63 – Sylacauga is SE State Qualifier



Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 6A

Girls’ Championship

McGill-Toolen Catholic (23-5) 46, Gulf Shores (19-8) 43 – McGill-Toolen Catholic is SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Spanish Fort (27-3) 81, Calera (21-8) 66 – Spanish Fort is SE State Qualifier

Class 3A

Girls’ Championship

Prattville Christian (26-6) 57, Montgomery Academy (26-3) 56 – Prattville Christian is SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Montgomery Catholic (20-5) 76, Dadeville (9-2) 58 – Montgomery Catholic is SE State Qualifier

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 7A

Girls’ Championship

Auburn (17-5) 52, Central-Phenix City (10-12) 30 – Auburn is SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Auburn (22-3) 54, Fairhope (27-2) 52 (2 OT) – Auburn is SE State Qualifier

Class 1A

Girls’ Championship

Samson (24-3) 54, Georgiana (16-11) – Samson is SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Notasulga (7-6) 69, Winterboro (16-9) 51 – Notasulga is SE State Qualifier

Thursday, Feb. 25

Class 2A

Girls’ Championship

Lanett (12-8) 53, LaFayette (16-7) 47 – Lanett is SE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Lanett (18-4) 62, Geneva County (18-4) 46 – Lanett is SE State Qualifier

Northeast Regional Finals at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 4A

Anniston (24-3) 52, Handley (22-12) 37 – Anniston in NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Anniston (25-6) 48, White Plains(21-7) 37 – Anniston in NE State Qualifier

Class 5A

Girls’ Championship

Carver-Birmingham (23-4) 74, Ramsay (19-14) 65 – Carver-Birmingham in NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Ramsay (26-7) 69, vs. Alexandria (15-9) 58 – Ramsay is NE State Qualifier



Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 6A

Girls’ Championship

Chelsea (27-5) 58, Huffman (6-12) 43 – Chelsea is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Mountain Brook (28-6) 63, Huffman (20-5) 47 – Mountain Brook is NE State Qualifier

Class 3A

Girls’ Championship

Sylvania (25-8) 54, Plainview (26-7) 53 – Sylvania is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Fyffe (25-6) 55, Plainview (29-6) 62 (OT) – Fyffe is NE State Qualifier



Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 7A

Girls’ Championship

Hewitt-Trussville(28-4) 48, Vestavia Hills (30-4) 46 – Hewitt-Trussville is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Spain Park (27-6) 51, Huntsville (23-7) – Spain Park is NE State Qualifier

Class 1A

Girls’ Championship

Skyline (28-7) 62, Decatur Heritage (15-13) 18 – Skyline is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Decatur Heritage (20-7) 58, Jacksonville Christian (19-8) 33 – Decatur Heritage is NE State Qualifier

Thursday, Feb. 25

Class 2A

Girls’ Championship

Pisgah (23-6) 72, Spring Garden (32-3) 65 (OT) – Pisgah is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Midfield (24-6) 66, Sand Rock (24-6) – Midfield is NE State Qualifier

Northwest Regional Finals at Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace State-Hanceville

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 4A

Girls’ Championship

Rogers (26-8) 58, Good Hope (24-10) 41 – Rogers is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Brooks (20-8) 61, Deshler (25-10) 47 – Ramsay is NW State Qualifier

Class 5A

Girls’ Championship

Mae Jemison (21-8) 56, East Limestone (13-16) 51 – Mae Jemison is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Lee-Huntsville (11-1) 70, Mae Jemison (13-12) 43 – Lee-Huntsville is NW State Qualifier

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 6A

Girls’ Championship

Hazel Green (34-1) 32, Hartselle (23-3) 25 – Hazel Green is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Scottsboro (25-4) 48, Clay-Chalkville (20-5) 41 – Scottsboro is NW State Qualifier

Class 3A

Girls’ Championship

Susan Moore (31-2) 63, Lauderdale County (21-5) 54– Susan Moore is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Winfield (24-6) 60, Danville (19-10) 28 – Winfield is NW State Qualifier

Thursday, Feb. 25

Class 7A

Girls’ Championship

Hoover (29-1) 61, Austin (18-10) 35 – Hoover is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Oak Mountain (22-9) 43, Hoover (19-9) 30 – Oak Mountain is NW State Qualifier



Class 1A

Girls’ Championship

Marion County (28-7) 58, Meek (17-10) 30 – Marion County is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Belgreen (23-2) 73, Pickens County (17-4) 58 – Belgreen is NW State Qualifier

There are still several games that will be played Friday.

Friday, Feb. 26 at Garett Coliseum

Class 7A

Girls’ Championship

Baker vs. Theodore, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Championship

Mary Montgomery vs. Enterprise, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Girls’ Championship

St. Luke’s Episcopal vs. Luverne, 1 p.m.

Boys’ Championship

Thorsby vs. Calhoun, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 at Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace State – Hanceville

Class 2A

Girls’ Championship

Falkville vs. Hatton, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Championship

Sheffield vs. Hatton, 11:30 a.m.