HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Randolph student-athlete signed the dotted line to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Andrew Hunter is heading to Berry College to join the Vikings football team.

Hunter leaves Randolph as one of the most decorated student-athletes in school history.

Hunter holds the following career school records:

Total Yards (10,527)

Total Touchdowns (124)

Total Passing Touchdowns (97)

Total Passing Yards (8,429)

Hunter also finishes his career as the school record holder in every statistical passing category (individual and career).

