HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Randolph’s Alana Boyce put pen to paper on Tuesday, signing to play tennis at Auburn.

Boyce has had a pretty decorated high school career: she’s the top-ranked player in the state of Alabama and 14th in the country and has won four state championships.

Boyce said it was always a dream to place in the SEC and the Auburn coaches made a big effort during the recruitment process, making it an easy choice to head to the Plains.

“Auburn just really spoke out to me, they made such an effort just recruiting-wise and being there for all of my matches. The coaches have probably watched over 50 matches of mine throughout the years and they’ve been there for everything. I just think it’s really important to know that if you work hard then dreams come true so just keep working hard and I hope that if any of them have a dream to play somewhere like that then they take the time to work for it because they can definitely reach that goal,” Boyce said.

“We are blessed and humbled to welcome the entire Boyce family to the Auburn family! Alana’s character is a direct reflection of her upbringing, one that instilled a level of discipline and desire in pursuing excellence in everything she does. We have been watching Alana for years. Her competitiveness is second to none. She navigates the most difficult moments of matches with a grit that cannot be taught or coached, something that is innately her. She has such a sound technical base that serves as the foundation for her tremendous upside,” Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.