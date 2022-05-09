HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Randolph School has found its new head softball coach in Scott Sharp, a Lee High School graduate and Georgia Tech alum.

Director of Athletics Blake Davenport says of Coach Sharp’s hiring, “I couldn’t be happier to have him in the classroom as well as on the softball diamond. This is perfect timing for our softball program, which has developed a lot of momentum in its growth and development in recent years.”

Coach Sharp was most recently the head softball coach at Madison County High School from the 2018 spring season through the 2021 season. He also spent seven years at Huntsville High School softball coach for the Panthers.

Coach Sharp had the following to say regarding this opportunity, “I’m very honored and excited to work at a school such as Randolph. I’m looking forward to working with the players, coaches, and parents and to see the program continue to grow. I have a great passion and zeal for the game of softball, and I look forward to sharing this with our players.”

The holder of numerous “Teacher of the Year” titles, including Madison County High School Teacher of the Year, Alabama’s National Math Teacher of the Year by Boeing and Huntsville High School Teacher of the Year, Sharp will be teaching Math in addition to coaching.

Coach Sharp will be introduced at a meet and greet on Sunday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall in the Nichols Building on the Garth Campus. Randolph families of all ages are welcome to attend.