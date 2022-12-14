STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach.

The service will be held at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 20 at Humphrey Coliseum on the Starkville campus. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. CT.

According to university officials, the memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com.

The head football coach of the Bulldogs passed away on December 12 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach, who was named MSU’s 34th head football coach in 2020, was finishing his third season in Starkville and 21st as a head coach. He is survived by his wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.