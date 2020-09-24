Pruitt gets raise, extension from Tennessee after 2 seasons

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job. Tennessee announced the extension Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, that will hike Pruitt’s pay from $3.8 million this season to $4.2 million in 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job.

Tennessee announced the two-year extension Thursday that also will increase Pruitt’s pay $400,000 from this season to $4.2 million in 2021.

Pruitt is 13-12 as a head coach heading into Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The Vols start this pandemic-affected season ranked No. 16 having won six straight games.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer said he’s excited for an extension allowing Pruitt to build on the program’s momentum.

