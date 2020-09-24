Pruitt gets raise, extension from Tennessee after 2 seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job.
Tennessee announced the two-year extension Thursday that also will increase Pruitt’s pay $400,000 from this season to $4.2 million in 2021.
Pruitt is 13-12 as a head coach heading into Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The Vols start this pandemic-affected season ranked No. 16 having won six straight games.
Athletic director Phillip Fulmer said he’s excited for an extension allowing Pruitt to build on the program’s momentum.