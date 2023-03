DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – In a battle of two ranked teams, the Priceville baseball team got the 11-2 road win over Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.

The Bulldogs used an eight-strikeout performance on the mound from Tyde Borden while Wes Walker provided the spark on offense, a grand slam, and totaled five RBI on the day.

In other baseball action, Grissom got the 7-3 home win over Austin.