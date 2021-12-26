Previewing the Huntsville City Classic

Sparkman Senators

Coach: Jamie Coggins (10th year)

Overall Record: 13-4

Area Record (7A Area 7): 0-0

Ranked #6 in the Class 7A Poll

Classic Champions: 2005

Starters:

#0 Calen Lightford 5’11, 160, PG, Sr

#10 Will Hawkins 6’4, 170, Wing, Jr

#3 Terrance Caselberry 6’2, 180, Wing, Sr

#11 Josh Price 6’1, 165, PG, Sr

#15 Landon Jacobs 6’7, 190, Wing, Sr

Note from the Coach: Senators won the Annual N2Hoops Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Bob Jones High School defeating Mae Jemison 65-56 in overtime.

Columbia Eagles

Coach: Justin Johnson (1st year)

Overall Record: 3-11

Area Record (6A Area 16): 0-1

Starters:

#2 Keyshawn Watkins (SO) 6’4-170, F

#5 JaCoby Eddy (FR) 5’8-140, PG

#0 Jalen Glover (FR) 6’0- 165, G

#1 Kam Fowler(JR) 5’11-180, G

#24 Keonta Watkins (FR) 6’0-146, G

Note from the coach: Very young and raw team. Taking losses, but learning what it takes to win on and off the court. Getting better every week, learning how to play as a team and learning to be disciplined on and off the court. Keyshawn Watkins is special. Averages 27ppg and 13 rebs. Excellent kid.

Buckhorn Bucks

Coach: Patrick Harding (1st year)

Overall Record: 7-6

Area Record (6A Area 15): 2-0

Starters:

#4 Trent Barnes 6’ 170 G Sr

#1 Jeremiah Wilson 6’3 140 G Fr

#3 Caleb Holt 6’5 175 G 8th

#10 Austen Childress 6’1 175 G So

#0 Terrence Robinson C 6’1 190 Jr

Note from the Coach: We’ve had our complete roster healthy for only 2 games this season so we have had several “starters”. It is still fluid.

Oxford Yellow Jackets

Coach: Joel Vanmeter (12th year)

Overall Record: 8-7

Area Record (6A Area 13): 2-1

Starters:

#2 Rylan Houck 6’5 175 G 12th

#3 Kyler Wright 6’0 170 G 12th

#5 JD Jones 6’4 185 G 12th

#10 Mike McGraw 5’10 185 G 12th

#12 Jayden Lewis 6’4 185 F 9th

Note from the Coach: Rylan Houck has signed to play for Lipscomb University led by former UAH Head Coach Lennie Acuff and has scored over 1000 pts.

Huntsville Crimson Panthers

Head Coach: Christian Schweers (Fourth Year)

Overall Record: 11-7

Area: 7A Area 7: (0-0)

Classic Champions: 1985

Starting Five:

#0 SR. Guard: Deondre Chunn 5-8 175

#1 SR. Point Guard: Massiah Morris 5-10 170

#4 JR. Guard: Ja’Mari Arnold 5-10 150

#5 FR. Guard: J.D. Gossett 6-2 145

#23 SO. Center: Caleb Harrison 6-8 180

Note from the Coach: Crimson Panthers just won the Northwest Florida Shootout played at Choctawhatchee HS defeating Crestview (FL) 68-62, Marshall Co. (KY) 57-52 & University Lab (Baton Rougue, La.) 64-46. Massiah Morris MVP & Caleb Harrison were named All-Tournament.

Spanish Fort Toros

Head Coach: Jimbo Tolbert (4th year)

Overall Record: 10-4

Area Record (6A Area 2): 0-0

Ranked #6 in the Class 6A Poll

Starters:

#0 SR. Kolby Horace 6’1 185 G

#3 SR. Antonio Winston 6’1 180 G

#4 SR. Eli Clark 6’4 190 PF

#5 JR. Tyler Wigley 5’7 165 G

#12 SR. Colby McAllister 6’3 185 G

Note from the Coach: 2020 6A State Runner-up…Toros have 2 starters out for season: 6’1 PG Carl Fauntroy signed with UAB (football) and 6’6 PF Cameron Keshock signed with Auburn (baseball)

The senior Horace is avg. 27.3 ppg while McAllister avg. 22.1 ppg (signed with the Citadel).

Hazel Green Trojans

Head Coach: Jeremy Crutcher (4th year)

Overall Record: 10-7

Area Record (6A Area 16): 3-0

Classic Champions: 2017

Starters:

#3 TI Scruggs – 6’5 215 F/Wing SR

#22 Jaylen Curry – 6’4 205 F/Wing SR

#10 Rashawn Knox – 6’2 180 PG SR

#1 Anthony Harbin – 6’3 190 Guard SR

#2 Jaden Myers – 6’1 190 Guard SR

Note from the Coach: We’re currently on an 8 game win streak. Our team goal is to win the 6A state championship. Individually, Scruggs has a 3.7 GPA & 19 ACT. Offered by Coastal Alabama South & Snead State. College interest from UAH, Lander University, Jacksonville State, Alabama A&M. All-Area Selection the previous two season. All-Region 2nd Team last season. Played AAU with the Alabama Fusion the past two summers. Curry has a 3.4 GPA & 18 ACT. Offers from Huntingdon, Coastal Alabama South, & Snead State. College interest from UAH, Montevallo, Alabama A&M. All-Area Selection last season. All-State Band & All-State Orchestra 1st Chair, Tuba Player. Played AAU with the Alabama Fusion the past two summers. Knox has a 3.3 GPA & 20 ACT. College offer from Huntingdon College. College interest from Marion Military. Played AAU with the UWin Serventz. Harbin has a 4.0 GPA & 32 ACT. College interest from Huntingdon. All-Area Selection last season. Dual sport athlete, quarterback for the football team while Myers is receiving junior college interest.

Jacksonville Golden Eagles

Head Coach: Shane Morrow (1st year)

Overall Record: 8-2

Area Record (4A Area 10): 2-0

Ranked 8th in the Class 4A Poll

Starters:

#12 Cade Phillips F 6’9 215 junior

#5 John Broom G/F 6’5 185 junior

#3 Caden Johnson G/F 6’4 175 junior

#2 Cam Johnson G/F 6’4 175 junior

#20 Julian Hill G 6’ 160 senior

Note from the Coach: Phillips, the son of John David & Regan Croyle Phillips, is being recruited along with Broom as high major D-1 prospects plus the Johnson brothers are twins.

Lee Generals

Head Coach: Greg Brown (21st year)

Overall record: 10-3

Area Record (5A Area 16): 3-0

Ranked #1 in the Class 5A Poll

Classic Champions: 1993, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2013

Starters:

#23 Deavis Woods Guard-6’3 178 JR.

#5 Jacari Lane-Guard 5’11 167 SR.

#15 Dexter Smith-Guard 6’0 169 SR.

#25 James Vassar-Forward 6’2 235 SR.

#12 Jaquez Mallory-Center 6’6 230 SR.

Note from the Coach: The Generals are the reigning 5A State Champions & also won the title under Brown in 2010 at his alma mater.

Madison Academy

Head Coach: Andy Blackston (16th year)

Overall Record: 7-7

Area Record (6A Area 16): 0-1

Starters:

#13 Drew Blackston-5-11, 175, Sr, G

#2 Jailen Holmes-5’11, 175, Sr, G

#1 Jerren Summers-5’9, 150, Sr, G

#22 Cody Baerlocker-6’6, 175, Jr, F

#25 Lawson Pippins-6’4, 225, So, F

Note from the Coach: Senior Drew Blackston, the son of the Head Coach, signed with Trevecca, while the junior Baerlocker is also getting recruited. The Mustangs are fighting their guts out in 6A.

James Clemens Jets

Head Coach: Frankie Sullivan (3rd year)

Overall Record: 9-5

Area Record (7A Area 8): 0-0

Ranked 2nd in the Class 7A Poll

Starters:

#5 JP Gilmore 6’5 185 SR F/C

#10 Kenny Walker 6’4 175 JR F

#2 Jordan Frazier 6’4 165 SR G

#23 Simon Walker 6’3 160 FR G

#3 Pierce Roper 6’1 155 JR G

Note from the Coach: One of several special things about this group is the brotherhood. I enjoy watching these young men bond together as a team. The 9th grader Walker is the son of former UCLA Bruin Kevin Walker, former executive with the Huntsville Flight & Havoc. Frazier has a high major offer from Georgia.

Enterprise Wildcats

Head Coach: Rhett Harrelson (5th year)

Overall Record: 11-2

Area Record (7A Area 3): 0-0

Ranked 7th in the Class 7A Poll

Starters:

Sr. #3 Elijah Terry-6’6-195 F

Sr. #4 Tomar Hobdy-5’10-170 PG

Sr. #5 Ken Mitchell-6’4-180 G

Sr. #22 Quentin Hayes-6’2-185 G

Jr. #25 Tal Sessions-6’2-170 F

Note from the Coach: The Wildcats reached the 7A State Finals last year losing 41-37 to Oak Mountain.

Grissom Tigers

Head Coach: Jack Doss (2nd Year)

Overall record: 14-2

Area (7A Area 7): 0-0

Ranked #1 in the Class 7A Poll

Classic Champions: 1987, 1998, 2000

Starting Five:

#0 PG Izzy Miles-6’2 178 Jr.

#11 CG RJ Johnson -6’3 215 Jr.

#4 CG Efrem Johnson Jr.-6’4 200 Sr.

#10 CG DJ Thompson-6’3 180 Jr.

#5 SF Brendan Martin-6’5 195 So.

Note from the Coach: Efrem “Butta” Johnson is a serious candidate for Mr. Basketball with his play so far this season. Juniors R.J. Johnson & Izzy Miles round out the top 3 scorers & are both D-1 prospects. Doss has won the most Classic Titles with 11 (8 with Butler & 2 with J.O. Johnson-both now closed-plus one with Mae Jemison.) Doss has won a state record 10 State Titles with 831 wins entering the Huntsville City Classic.

Bob Jones Patriots

Head Coach: Luther Tiggs (8th year)

Overall Record: 8-9

Area Record (7A Area 8): 0-0

Classic Champions: 2002, 2011

Starters:

#23 Myles Cook 6’4 220 So.

Sean Paul 6’0 170 Jr.

Malachi Mitchell 5’9 155 Jr.

Bryson Smith 6’2 180 Sr.

Christian Rice 6’4 170 Sr.

Note from the Coach: Luther Tiggs is 2 wins shy of 400 in his career & led the Sparkman Senators to their only Classic Title in 2005.

Mae Jemison Jaguars

Head Coach: Jeremy Bynum (1st year)

Overall record: 9-6

Area Record (5A Area 16): 2-1

Classic Champions: 2016, 2018, 2019

(Won titles in 1984, 1988, 1996, 2008, 2014 & 2015 as Johnson High School)

Starters:

#1 Fred Derrick 5’8 165 PG FR

#2 Denzel Washington 5’11 150 Guard SR

#4 Isaiah curry 6’0 165 Guard SR

#5 Kennedy Turner 6’1 160 Guard SR

#20 Tai Hayes 6’5 195 Forward SR

Note from the Coach: Bynum is in his first season after previously working for Oxford Head Coach Joel Vanmeter on his Yellow Jacket staff. The Jags reached the finals of the N2Hoops at Bob Jones before falling in OT to Sparkman.

Anniston Bulldogs

Head Coach: Toriana Brown (6th year)

Overall Record: 8-4

Area Record (4A Area 9): 3-1

Starters:

#1 6’2 180 SR G-Antonio Kite

#2 5’10 170 SR G-Tayden Jones

#11 6’2 170 SR F-Troy Hall

#23 6’4 210 JR F-Kam Sandlin

#24 6’7 180 JR F-Talib Christian

Note from the Coach: Playing without out All State Sr. Guard Mark Toyer (injured 1st game of season). Last 3 years the Bulldogs over 75 wins with 2 Elite 8 Appearances and are the reigning 2021 Class 4A State Champions.