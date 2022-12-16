HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hazel Green girls basketball team continued to roll on Friday night, getting the 66-36 win over area rivals Buckhorn for the team’s 70th straight win.

Meanwhile, the Buckhorn boys got the win in the other part of the rivalry doubleheader, defeating Hazel Green 53-33.

In other high school basketball action, the TOC Christmas Tournament began at James Clemens High School and saw the Bob Jones girls get the 46-20 win over JPII.

The Patriots will continue the tournament on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against Oxford.