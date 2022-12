HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Grissom boys started out fast and never looked back, getting the 58-36 road win over Sparkman.

RJ Johnson led the way with 15 points while Justin McCall had 13 and DJ Thompson finished with 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 9-3 and will host Columbia on Dec. 12.

In girls action, the defending 5A champs Guntersville continued to roll, defeating Arab 52-37 for its second area win of the season.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Dec. 13 against Boaz.