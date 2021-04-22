Playoff Soccer gets underway in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Playoff soccer got underway Thursday night across the state of Alabama. In the Tennessee Valley, a ton of local teams were in action.
Here are some of the scores:
BOYS
CLASS 4A/5A
Brewer 4, Haleyville 2
Madison Academy 5, Madison County 0
JPII 2, Westminster Christian 1 OT
CLASS 6A
Fort Payne 2, Buckhorn 0
Hartselle 2, Springville 1
GIRLS
CLASS 4A/5A
Priceville 2, West Morgan 1 (4-2 in shootout)
JPII 8, Madison Academy 2 Russellville 3, New Hope 1
CLASS 6A
Fort Payne 3, Athens 0
Randolph 3, Hazel Green 2 (4-2 in shootout)
To report a score, or send pictures and video, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com