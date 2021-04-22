Playoff Soccer gets underway in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Playoff soccer got underway Thursday night across the state of Alabama. In the Tennessee Valley, a ton of local teams were in action.

Here are some of the scores:

BOYS

CLASS 4A/5A

Brewer 4, Haleyville 2

Madison Academy 5, Madison County 0

JPII 2, Westminster Christian 1 OT

CLASS 6A

Fort Payne 2, Buckhorn 0

Hartselle 2, Springville 1

GIRLS

CLASS 4A/5A

Priceville 2, West Morgan 1 (4-2 in shootout)

JPII 8, Madison Academy 2 Russellville 3, New Hope 1

⚽️ Varsity Girls Soccer⚽️



The Varsity Girls won their first round in the state playoffs vs New Hope tonight! This is the first time in our 5 year history for the girls to win a playoff matchup! Congratulations, ladies!!! 🖤🐯💛 pic.twitter.com/Ff5z9fmORR — Russellville Golden Tigers Athletics (@goldentigerath) April 23, 2021

CLASS 6A

Fort Payne 3, Athens 0

Randolph 3, Hazel Green 2 (4-2 in shootout)

To report a score, or send pictures and video, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com