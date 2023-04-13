RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Plainview’s Jonah Williams is turning in his Bears uniform and is set to rep a Chargers jersey next year.

The Plainview basketball senior has officially signed to take his talents to UAH to join head coach John Shulman and the Chargers’ men’s basketball team.

This is an incredible accomplishment for Williams and a day filled with plenty of emotions, but he knows he couldn’t have signed the dotted line without lots of support.

“It’s hard to describe. It feels amazing and it goes back to its everybody,” Williams said. “It’s not just me. I couldn’t do it without any of my coaches, my parents, all my teammates that I’ve played with, past and present, and it just took everybody. They’ve put me in situations to be successful, and I just got this opportunity and I’m glad it played out the way it did.”

