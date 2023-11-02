BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The high school volleyball season has come to an end and North Alabama has another state champion this season.

The Plainview Bears beat Mobile Christian 3-1 to secure the Class 3A state championship which is the program’s first-ever state title.

The Bears have had a ton of success with their volleyball program but have never won a blue map until this season, and head coach Skyla Gray continued to say that it was surreal to finally end the season on top.

“It’s surreal… I mean I started out at Plainview and our first record I’ll never forget was 5-25 and then we took about five years to build this huge program,” Gray said. “I come back and have this great group of girls and it’s just surreal. It’s like ‘oh my gosh we just won the state championship somebody please pinch me is this real?’ I kept saying that over and over but it’s just surreal.”

Chloe Hatch was named the 3A MVP; she had 16 kills and 10 digs to lead the Bears.

North Alabama had two more local teams play for a state title.

Bob Jones finishes the season second in Class 7A after falling 3-1 to McGill-Toolen; Arab lost to Montgomery Academy 3-1 to finish the year as the Class 5A runner-up.

Congratulations to all of our local volleyball teams on another fantastic season!