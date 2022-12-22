SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Plainview boys basketball team started out fast and never looked back, getting the 82-48 win over Geraldine to win their eighth straight Sand Mountain Tournament championship.

Dylan Haymon led the way with 27 points while Luke Smith had 14 points and Jonah Williams had 12 points.

In the girls game, Plainview got the 58-46 win over Ider to win the girls Sand Mountain Tournament championship.

At the fourth annual Don Webb Classic, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa got the 82-73 win over hosts Scottsboro while Spain Park defeated Athens 64-51 in the winner’s bracket semifinals.