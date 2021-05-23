Plainview and Hazel Green softball climb out of loser’s bracket to win state championship

OXFORD, Ala. – After five long days of teams battling it out on the softball diamond down in Oxford, the high school softball season has come to an end and all the state champions have been crowned.

Both Plainview and Hazel Green had to climb their way back from the loser’s bracket on Saturday, but both the Bears and Trojans were able to fight and win their respective state title.

Plainview is bringing the 3A championship back to Rainsville for the second time in program history after beating Prattville Christian Academy 13-4 and 13-0 in the title series.

Head coach Jeff Brooks says he’s so proud to be able to say he coached this group of girls.

“It’s a tribute to the girls they come out and work hard every day,” Brooks said. “When we got down we fought back and they believed in themselves and I believed in them, so it’s just been a great run for them and I’m proud for them.”

In 6A, the Lady Trojans also had to play two to win the blue map but they beat Springville 10-0 and then 9-5 to earn their first ever state title.

“It doesn’t matter what the score is we’re gonna grind it out until the last pitch is thrown and that’s what we did today so I’m very excited about these kids,” said Hazel Green softball head coach Mike Henson. “Just the competition that we have with these girls is unrelentless I mean they’ve done it all year long. We’ve had our ups and downs you’ve just got to keep battling and competing and that’s what we did and fortunately we came out on top.”

Congrats to all of our local softball teams on another incredible season!