Pisgah girls win third straight 3A state title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Pisgah High School's varsity girls are state champs for the third straight year. The girls basketball team defeated T.R Miller 59-52 on Friday to bring home the 3A championship to Jackson County. Another state title coming back to North Alabama!! @PisgahSports beats T.R. Miller 59-52 to win the 3A girls championship once again 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/W42NCpAYPc— Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) February 28, 2020