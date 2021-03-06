Pisgah Girls Basketball win 4th straight state title

BRIMINGHAM, Ala. – A bump down in classification didn’t change the season outcome for the Pisgah Girls Basketball team this season.

The Lady Eagles went head to head against the Hatton Lady Hornets in the Class 2A finals.

Pisgah went into the half with the lead and they would not give it up. There was a lot of back and forth on the court during the second half. Ultimately, the Eagles would come out with the win.

Pisgah 64 – Hatton 38.

The 2A girls blue map is going back to Pisgah once again!!@PisgahSports wins their 4th straight state title beating Hatton 64-38🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/FgbzZjp5LO — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) March 6, 2021

Pisgah junior Molly Heard was named the 2A girls tournament MVP and her teammates Kallie Tinker and Kennedy Barron joined her on the All-Tournament team.

This is Pisgah’s fourth straight state title.