Phillip Rivers wins big in head coaching debut

FAIRHOPE, Ala. – He’s known for his play on the field, and his trash talk, but Thursday night, Tennessee Valley native and former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers played the role of head coach.

Rivers, a native of Decatur, played his high school football at Athens before going on to shine at North Carolina State, and in the NFL. As St. Michael Catholic, a 4A school in Fairhope took the field in its season opener against McIntosh, Rivers was on the sidelines. It marked the much anticipated head coaching debut of Rivers, a story that has garnered national attention.

St. Michael started out strong, led 42-0 at half, and went on to win by a final score of 49-0.

Following his first win, Rivers reflected on his high playing days in a postgame interview captured by Ben Thomas of the Alabama Media Group.

Longtime NFL QB Philip Rivers talks about the pure joy of high school football following his first win as a head coach at St. Michael. pic.twitter.com/uFKolVujrV — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) August 27, 2021

Rivers went on to say “Thursday and Friday nights after playing 250 something NFL games and 50 something college games, those three years playing at Athens high school, being around Decatur High growing up were some of my favorite memories. They really are they’re up there in the top ten.”

Rivers and the Cardinals are back in action next week against Jackson.