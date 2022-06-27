MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama native and former Athens Golden Eagle Philip Rivers played an incredible 17 seasons in the NFL, but before he took the field as a professional he took the field in Mobile at the 2004 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Now, 18 years later, the former NFL star quarterback and 8-time Pro Bowler has been inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Kevin Faulk, Patrick Willis, Von Miller and Dak Prescott joined Rivers in creating the 33rd Hall of Fame class for the college football senior all-star game established in 1988. Creed Humphrey – the Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season – was also recognized at the ceremony.

“This year’s class is particularly cool for me because it’s all guys I played against and some guys are still going,” Rivers said. “The fact that I live right down the road makes it even more cool for me. I practiced in Fairhope Stadium when I was playing in the Senior Bowl and now that’s where we play our home games. It’s crazy to be out ’cause when you’re not playing you’re a little more reflective and events like this make you even more so.”

Rivers is now gearing up for his second season as the St. Michael Catholic head football coach.