MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Phil Campbell High School Bobcats are state baseball champs!

Phil Campbell defeated Bayside 7-6 in their second game Friday in Montgomery to win the Class 3A State Championship.

Phil Campbell wins it 7-6!! They win the Class 3A State Championship pic.twitter.com/UvIDxGGc3T — AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) May 21, 2021

Phil Campbell went ahead 7-6 in the 5th inning with a walk that drove in the go-ahead run and held the lead until the end.