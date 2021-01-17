Petty sets record; Alabama routs Arkansas, wins 7th straight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – John Petty Jr. made five 3-pointers and set an Alabama program record, and finished with 17 points as the Crimson Tide routed Arkansas 90-59.

Alabama (11-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) has won seven straight, its longest win streak since opening the 2011-12 season.

The Mae Jemison graduate entered four 3-pointers shy from surpassing Brian Williams’ record of 263 made threes from 1996-99. Petty is now sitting at 264 career three-pointers.

Petty broke the record with 12:18 to play, stretching the Crimson Tide’s lead to 69-37.

Freshman Moses Moody scored a career-best 28 points and had nine rebounds to lead Arkansas (10-4, 2-4), which has lost four of its last five.